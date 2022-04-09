Brooklyn Nets will face Indiana Pacers at the Barclays Center this Sunday, April 10. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers will face each other at the Barclays Center this Sunday, April 10 at 3:30 PM (ET).

The season for the Brooklyn Nets have been like a rollercoaster: they started very well, even leading the Eastern Conference during several points in the regular season, then they had a big drop that almost made them fall out of Play-in positions, to finally recover and reach 7th place with the same 43-38 balance as the Cavs and only one victory over the Hawks and Hornets.

The Nets do not want to suffer surprises, and therefore they must win and thus secure the 7th place that would allow them to go to the Playoffs winning only one game, or have a second chance in case of losing to the winner of the 10th against the 9th. Their rivals, the Indiana Pacers, already unable to qualify for the Play-in for a few weeks, will try to close their season in the best possible way.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: Storylines

The game that the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers will play this Sunday, April 10 at 3:30 PM (ET) at the Barclays Center will be the third between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were both victories for Nets on October 29 and January 5, by 105-98 and 129-121, respectively.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not defined their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. In any case, the Brooklyn Nets will most likely be chosen as favorites for this game.

