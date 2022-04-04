With the 2021-22 NBA play-in tournament looming around, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash has given an update on Ben Simmons' return that may not please fans too much.

It's been a long time since we've last seen Ben Simmons playing in an NBA game. At first, it looked like he would not play in the entire 2021-22 season as long as the Philadelphia 76ers didn't trade him.

But even after leaving Philly we still wait for him to play, as he has yet to make his debut in a Brooklyn Nets uniform. Many expected Simmons to be back on the court shortly after the trade once he took some weeks to be match fit again, but that wait has taken longer than expected.

An old, chronic back issue has prevented Simmons from suiting up for his new team thus far and people are wondering if he is going to play at all this year. Well, Steve Nash has provided an update about it but it's not the most encouraging one.

Ben Simmons' return date continues to be pushed back

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has warned on Sunday how long it could take for Simmons to be back. “Certainly not the regular season," Woj said. "They’ve got four games left in Brooklyn, he is only doing light shooting on the floor, trying to work himself back from that back injury. And then the Nets are looking at a Play-In and the idea that Ben Simmons could be ready in nine days when the Play-In starts is not realistic. I think Brooklyn is gonna have to get out of that Play-In, get into the playoffs, before there can be any real conversation about Ben Simmons ramping up to return and actually play for the first time in almost 11 months.”

Only a day later, Steve Nash proved Woj right as he not only confirmed that Ben Simmons will not play in what's left of the regular season but that he's also ruled out for the play-in tournament. "Nash said Simmons will miss the play-in game," Laura Albanese of Newsday reported. "Said they don't intend to skip the requirement that he be able to take part in at least three high-intensity workouts before playing. He's only doing light shooting."

The Nets have already secured a play-in berth and, despite they remain hopeful of overtaking the Cavaliers for the 7th seed, it looks like they will have to get through that game to earn a right to participate in the playoffs. Their latest struggles suggest they could certainly use Simmons' help, so it's a shame that his absence continues to extend.