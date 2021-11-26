Brooklyn Nets play against Phoenix Suns for a East vs West Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns are ready to play in a East vs West Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on November 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM (ET). Hot game at the top of the tables. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Brooklyn Nets are the best team in the Eastern Conference on 14-5, they are dominating the conference without much effort. The Nets recently won a small series on the road against the Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics to add two more victories to the winning streak of 4 straight games.

Phoenix Suns have a near perfect record this season with 15 wins and just three losses, they recently won against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road 120-115. After the Warriors, the Suns are the second most powerful team in the Western Conference.

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York.

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns: Storylines

The Nets don't know what it's like to lose a game since November 16 against Golden State Warriors 99-117 at home. They won the most recent four games against the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-99, the Orlando Magic 115-113, the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-112 and the Boston Celtics 123-104. The last two games were on the road. The Nets' home record is positive with 6 wins and just three losses. The Nets are scoring an average of 109.6 points per game as the ninth best offense of the season, the team's defense is allowing only 104.9 points per game.

Phoenix Suns lost 3 of the first four games at the start of the season, the Suns' first loss in the 2021-22 NBA season was against the Denver Nuggets 98-110 at home. After those disappointing four games, the Suns have won 14 consecutive games since October 30 against the Cleveland Cavaliers 101-92, and coincidentally the Suns most recent victory was against the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-115 on the road. The Suns' on-road record is 7-1, the only loss away from home was against Portland Trail Balzers on October 23.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns in the U.S.

This game of the East vs West Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV, and other options available to watch the game in the US are NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns: Predictions And Odds

Brooklyn Nets have a big challenge at home against the visitors, they are probably favorites but the visitors’ offense is highly efficient. Phoenix Suns have a solid record on the road as underdogs or favorites, but they know that playing against this home team will be tough. The best pick for this NBA game is: Brooklyn Nets (Spread TBA.)

