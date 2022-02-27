Brooklyn Nets will face Toronto Raptors at the Barclays Center this Monday, February 28. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors will face each other at the Barclays Center this Monday, February 28, at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The bad moment of the Brooklyn Nets could perhaps be coming to an end. From being fighting for the first places in the Conference, they are now fighting to maintain eighth place. However, the Nets' most immediate goal is to put this lousy streak behind them (they're 3-7 in their last 10 games). The win over the Bucks in their last game brought some calm, and now they'll be looking to get on a winning streak.

In the case of the Toronto Raptors, they are still confident that they can be one of the teams that go directly to the Playoffs. The Boston Celtics, after a great run, made a good difference to the Raptors and at the moment they are very comfortable in sixth position. Toronto, however, will go in search of that place and for that they must get victories.

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Match Information

Date: Monday, February 28, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Live Stream: FuboTV

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Storylines

The game that the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors will play this Monday, February 28 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the Barclays Center will be the third between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were victories for Nets on November 7 and December 14 by 116-103 and 131-129, respectively.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors to be played this Monday, February 28, at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: YES, TSN.

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, but will most likely reveal them in the next few hours. Despite the two losses in the previous games, it must be taken into account that at that time the Nets were at a better level, while now the Raptors are the ones who are better and possibly they will be the favorites.

