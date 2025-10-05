Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo makes it clear what he wants to accomplish by the end of his career

There’s no question that Giannis Antetokounmpo stands among the best players of his generation — a dominant, game-changing force who continues to define an era of NBA basketball. With his relentless drive and unmatched physicality, he has kept the Milwaukee Bucks in championship contention year after year.

Yet despite all that success, Antetokounmpo isn’t satisfied. Even after earning two MVP awards, a Finals MVP, and an NBA championship, the Bucks superstar insists his hunger for greatness hasn’t faded. Speaking with reporters, Giannis emphasized that his focus now is on building a lasting legacy that transcends trophies.

“At this point, I’ve accomplished everything I’ve put my mind to,” said Antetokounmpo. “But no, I just want more. I want to win another championship, and I want to win another medal for the national team.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Legacy is very important to me,” he continued. “I go home and think about what truly matters, and every time I realize it’s legacy — what I’ll be remembered for, how I’ll be one of the all-time greats. I just have to keep stacking days, stay consistent and available, and good things will happen. But you have to play to win.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Advertisement

Giannis sets sights on another title this season

Antetokounmpo is just a few years removed from his 2021 title run, yet his desire to win hasn’t slowed down. The Greek Freak believes this year’s Bucks have the right mix of talent and chemistry to make another deep postseason push.

Advertisement

see also Lakers’ Bronny James makes it clear what style of play he feels most comfortable with

“I was watching film and I see the potential this team has,” Giannis said. “We can play fast, we’re athletic. We just have to move the ball — it can’t stick. We have spacing, we have shooting, and we’re going to be better defensively. We have to be the glue that holds it all together.”

Advertisement

Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per NBA game, doing everything possible to keep the Bucks competitive. Still, Milwaukee finished just fifth in the East at 48-34, even with Damian Lillard in the lineup.

Their early playoff exit against the Pacers marked the third consecutive first-round elimination. But for Giannis, setbacks only fuel his motivation — and as long as he’s wearing a Bucks jersey, the chase for greatness is far from over.

Advertisement