Lakers’ Bronny James makes it clear what style of play he feels most comfortable with

The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for the upcoming NBA season with hopes of positioning themselves as clear contenders for the championship behind LeBron James and Luka Doncic. However, they’ll need a solid depth chart and meaningful contributions from their young talent — including Bronny James, who continues to grow into his role.

James may still be finding his footing in the NBA, but after the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns, the young guard made it clear that his comfort level — both with the ball and within JJ Redick’s system — is steadily improving.

“Definitely felt like I was more comfortable, especially with the ball in my hands and with the defensive and offensive schemes,” Bronny said after the Lakers’ 103-81 defeat. “But, you know, just trying to feel it out, trying to feel out my role still, just continuing to grow during the season.”

James finished the night with eight points, five rebounds, and two assists in 24 minutes, though he shot just 1-for-12 from the field, including 1-for-8 from beyond the arc. The stat line wasn’t impressive, but his poise, confidence, and understanding of the game stood out.

Bronny’s numbers from last season

It was an encouraging sign for a player hoping to take a bigger step forward in Year 2. Last season, Bronny averaged 2.3 points in 6.7 minutes per game across 27 appearances, mostly in limited stints off the bench. His opportunities were scarce, but his strong showing in the NBA Summer League gave both fans and coaches a glimpse of his development.

Bronny addresses his shooting struggles

As a team, Los Angeles shot just 31.1% from the field and 17.1% from three-point range in their 103-81 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Bronny, in particular, shot 1-of-12 from the field and 1-of-8 from deep.

“I felt like they were pretty good shots,” James said after the game, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “I didn’t rush, I wasn’t forcing anything. I didn’t have my legs under me as much as I wanted to, so a lot of them were short. But most of them were on line and I felt like I could’ve made them, so I think I took some good shots.”

What JJ Redick wants from Bronny

James embraced the chance to handle the ball and run the team’s offense for stretches — something he wasn’t often asked to do as a rookie. He appeared composed and mature for his age, showing noticeable growth with every appearance.

“I feel like JJ was looking for effort and competitiveness for the most part,” Bronny said when asked what Redick wanted from him. “We haven’t had many practices together, so just looking to go out there and play hard, non-negotiables, and compete for the whole game. I feel like we did an okay job of that. Kind of died down at the end, but we’re still getting our legs under us, and that’s gonna come during the season.”