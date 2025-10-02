Giannis Antetokounmpo makes his intentions clear on his re-evaluated future with the Bucks this offseason

One of the biggest offseason storylines centered on the uncertainty surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks. Rumors swirled that he might leave, but ultimately, he remained with the team. Now, just days before the NBA season begins, Giannis has spoken out.

Antetokounmpo did not attend the Bucks’ training camp to start the preseason, but that did not stop the drama. He appeared at media day Monday via Zoom from his home, where he is recovering from a case of COVID-19. From there, Antetokounmpo delivered the message Bucks fans want to hear: he is fully committed to Milwaukee this season, trusts his teammates, and called the Bucks “very, very dangerous.”

He also confirmed that he re-evaluated his future with the Bucks over the summer, but stressed that this is nothing new. “Of course, yes,” Antetokounmpo said about reports he considered seeking a change this summer. “Guys, every summer there’s truth to every report. The same thing I’ve been saying my whole career – I want to be on a team that allows me, gives me a chance to win a championship and wants to compete at a high level.”

“I think it’s a disservice to basketball, it’s a disservice just to the game to not want to compete at a high level, to not want your season to end in April. So, it’s pretty much the same. It’s not the first time. I had the same thoughts last year, I had the same thoughts two years ago, I had the same thoughts five years ago – yeah, 2020 – so it’s never gonna change. I want to be among the best, I want to compete with the best, and I want to win another championship and that’s it.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo feels a responsibility

Giannis also achieved something historic this summer with his native Greece at EuroBasket, calling the bronze medal “probably the greatest accomplishment in my life.” Now, he wants to replicate that feeling in Milwaukee.

The Bucks did enough this offseason to keep Antetokounmpo happy, waiving and stretching Damian Lillard to free up cap space to sign stretch big Myles Turner from the Pacers. Still, if the Bucks start slowly, the rumors could flare up again.

There is now a clearer path to the team’s goals. Despite losing a player like Lillard, the additions of Turner and others give Milwaukee a stronger roster. The key will be maintaining a strong relationship between the franchise and its superstar.

The tense moment with Bucks owner

Another source of drama involved Antetokounmpo and Bucks owner Wes Edens. Discussing Giannis and his future, Edens said, “I had a great conversation with Giannis in June, and he made it clear that he is committed to Milwaukee and he likes having his family here.”

Antetokounmpo was asked about that meeting an hour later, and his response raised eyebrows. “I cannot recall that meeting.” That exchange could become a point of tension in the relationship, potentially influencing how seriously Giannis considers leaving the NBA franchise in the future.