NBA News: Bucks’ Damian Lillard addresses team struggles amid key absence

The Milwaukee Bucks are having a strong season and remain serious title contenders, having already secured the NBA Cup thanks to a stellar performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, the team is facing a concerning skid, recently suffering a tough loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and dropping to 1-4 in their last five games. One key reason for this slump has been the absence of veteran forward Bobby Portis, as explained by star point guard Damian Lillard.

“That’s a big, big hole in our team without Bobby being here,” Lillard said following the loss. “Not having Bobby on both ends of the floor, you know, I think that’s been obviously something that we’ve struggled with.”

Portis, a 6-foot-10 forward, has missed the Bucks’ last five games due to unspecified personal reasons. Known for his energy off the bench, Portis averages 13.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. Without him, Milwaukee’s rebounding has suffered. Antetokounmpo grabbed 11 rebounds against Memphis, just shy of his season average of 12.2, but received little help. Starting center Brook Lopez managed only two rebounds in nearly 32 minutes and posted a team-worst minus-20 rating.

“We’ve been designed to be a big team and have two bigs on the floor,” Lillard said. “Without Portis, it affects our rotations defensively, because we like to have one big protect another big. A lot of the time lately, it’s just one big out there, which changes things.”

Damian Lillard #0 and Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks wait for a teammate to shoot a free throw against the Indiana Pacers in the second half

Rivers faces key decisions

Head coach Doc Rivers now faces a pivotal challenge in stabilizing the lineup. Should the Bucks lean on young players like MarJon Beauchamp or explore trade options as the deadline approaches? Alternatively, can veterans like Lopez rise to the occasion and fill Portis’ void?

As Milwaukee navigates this rocky stretch, one thing is clear: their championship aspirations hinge on more than just the star power of Lillard and Antetokounmpo. Depth and contributions from role players like Portis are essential for maintaining their identity as a dominant force in the Eastern Conference. Until his return, the Bucks will be tested both physically and mentally—challenges they must overcome to stay on track for a deep NBA postseason run.