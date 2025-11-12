Trending topics:
nba

Is Ja Morant playing today, Nov. 12, in Grizzlies vs Celtics?

The Memphis Grizzlies are set to take on the Boston Celtics in regular season NBA action, and many are questioning whether star guard Ja Morant will be available for tonight's contest.

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Ja Morant during an NBA game with the Memphis Grizzlies.
© Getty ImagesJa Morant during an NBA game with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies (4-8) are visiting the Boston Celtics (6-4) tonight at the TD Garden for regular season NBA action. The key uncertainty for the visiting squad is whether star point guard Ja Morant will be available for tonight’s matchup.

According to the latest official NBA injury report, the Grizzlies have listed Ja Morant as questionable (right ankle soreness) for tonight’s contest in Boston.

The Memphis star is navigating a difficult period with the Grizzlies. He recently received a one-game suspension for “conduct detrimental to the team” after reportedly clashing with the coaching staff following a loss to the Lakers.

Advertisement

Morant‘s rough start is reflected in his statistics, which represent some of the lowest of his career. The 26-year-old guard is currently averaging 18.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 1.1 steals through nine games this season.

Ja Morant during Grizzlies’ loss against the Knicks. (Getty Images)

Ja Morant during Grizzlies’ loss against the Knicks. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Could Ja Morant be traded?

Amid this challenging landscape for both Morant and the Grizzlies, speculation about a possible trade has gained traction. Some fans have suggested the team should move on from the Memphis star, indicating that the 26-year-old guard is no longer committed to the franchise.

NBA Rumors: Grizzlies set their asking price for potential Ja Morant trade

see also

NBA Rumors: Grizzlies set their asking price for potential Ja Morant trade

During the Grizzlies’ recent 133-120 defeat to the Knicks, a viral clip circulated on social media showing a New York fan telling Morant to join them, to which the Memphis star replied, “I’m cool”.

Advertisement

In the loss to the Knicks, Morant delivered another subdued performance despite achieving a double-double. The Memphis guard scored 16 points along with 10 assists and three rebounds but committed eight turnovers, which proved costly for the Grizzlies. Morant’s general performance level is notably low this season, and the team’s fans are beginning to question if he is the right person to build around for the future.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
NBA Rumors: Grizzlies set their asking price for potential Ja Morant trade
NBA

NBA Rumors: Grizzlies set their asking price for potential Ja Morant trade

Ja Morant suspended for one game: why is the Memphis Grizzlies star being punished?
NBA

Ja Morant suspended for one game: why is the Memphis Grizzlies star being punished?

Is Ja Morant playing today, October 24, for the Grizzlies vs Heat in the NBA regular season?
NBA

Is Ja Morant playing today, October 24, for the Grizzlies vs Heat in the NBA regular season?

Philadelphia 76ers poised for major roster boost following impressive season start
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers poised for major roster boost following impressive season start

Better Collective Logo