Is Ja Morant playing today, Nov. 12, in Grizzlies vs Celtics?

The Memphis Grizzlies (4-8) are visiting the Boston Celtics (6-4) tonight at the TD Garden for regular season NBA action. The key uncertainty for the visiting squad is whether star point guard Ja Morant will be available for tonight’s matchup.

According to the latest official NBA injury report, the Grizzlies have listed Ja Morant as questionable (right ankle soreness) for tonight’s contest in Boston.

The Memphis star is navigating a difficult period with the Grizzlies. He recently received a one-game suspension for “conduct detrimental to the team” after reportedly clashing with the coaching staff following a loss to the Lakers.

Morant‘s rough start is reflected in his statistics, which represent some of the lowest of his career. The 26-year-old guard is currently averaging 18.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 1.1 steals through nine games this season.

Ja Morant during Grizzlies’ loss against the Knicks. (Getty Images)

Could Ja Morant be traded?

Amid this challenging landscape for both Morant and the Grizzlies, speculation about a possible trade has gained traction. Some fans have suggested the team should move on from the Memphis star, indicating that the 26-year-old guard is no longer committed to the franchise.

During the Grizzlies’ recent 133-120 defeat to the Knicks, a viral clip circulated on social media showing a New York fan telling Morant to join them, to which the Memphis star replied, “I’m cool”.

In the loss to the Knicks, Morant delivered another subdued performance despite achieving a double-double. The Memphis guard scored 16 points along with 10 assists and three rebounds but committed eight turnovers, which proved costly for the Grizzlies. Morant’s general performance level is notably low this season, and the team’s fans are beginning to question if he is the right person to build around for the future.