Warriors’ Draymond Green addresses Kristaps Porzingis’ arrival and his qualities after the trade

The Golden State Warriors made a notable move ahead of the deadline by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga. While the franchise had explored the possibility of landing a higher-profile star, Draymond Green appeared comfortable with the direction the team took for the current NBA season.

The deal also shifted attention away from Green, who had been mentioned frequently in discussions surrounding a potential pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Still, Green addressed the Porzingis trade following Golden State’s 101–97 comeback win over the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center on Thursday night.

Speaking with reporters, via NBC Sports Bay Area & California, the veteran forward made his feelings clear about the addition. “I like it, adding more size, more rim protection, more shooting. Porzingis, you switch guards on him, he really punishes them. He was the missing piece to a Boston championship,” Green said.

From a basketball standpoint, the trade fits the Warriors’ structure well. Green continues to anchor the defense and facilitate ball movement on offense, while Porzingis adds rim protection and floor spacing, which the team has not consistently had since its 2022 NBA championship run.

Kristaps Porzingis #8 of the Atlanta Hawks.

The qualities that will elevate the team

Green also explained how playing alongside another true rim protector could enhance his own defensive impact. That element could prove crucial for the Warriors, especially with the need for stability in the frontcourt alongside veterans like Al Horford and depth options such as Quentin Post.

“For me personally, I love when there’s another rim protector on the floor. It unlocks everything I can do defensively. If you just take off, you break the scheme. With another rim protector, you can take those chances,” Green said.

Still, the biggest question surrounding Porzingis remains his health. He has played in just 17 games this season and has not appeared since January 7, a reality that weighs heavily when projecting his long-term impact with the Golden State Warriors.

Porzingis’ numbers

Before being sidelined, Porzingis averaged 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 0.5 steals per game. His ability to stretch the floor forces defenders out of the paint and could open valuable space for Stephen Curry and the Warriors’ perimeter attack.

