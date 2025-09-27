Chris Paul gets emotional while recalling one of his former teams

Chris Paul, the newest member of the Los Angeles Clippers, continues to age like fine wine. He is one of those rare players who seems to improve with experience, having passed through multiple franchises and sparking constant debates about which stage of his NBA career stands out the most.

Paul is feeling nostalgic about his Clippers years. Speaking recently, the veteran point guard reflected on the Lob City era with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, calling it one of the most thrilling stretches of his career and admitting he still misses it.

“That’s Lob City right there. There were some great years, great times,” Paul said. “It’s crazy when you think about the games and you see that athleticism and excitement every single day. I miss it. Crazy how time flies, but it’s great to be back at home with the family and back with the Clippers.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now 40 years old, Paul carries a legacy as one of the greatest point guards of the modern NBA. While CP3 is no longer at his physical peak, he aims to make a significant impact on the Clippers this season in his first stint with the franchise since 2017.

Chris Paul during a LA Clippers game.

Advertisement

Paul’s Clippers years: 2011–2017

Paul’s arrival to the Clippers in 2011 immediately changed the direction of the franchise. Alongside Griffin and Jordan, he helped launch the iconic Lob City era. At his peak, Paul became the floor general behind an electrifying style of basketball that turned the Clippers into consistent contenders in the Western Conference and reshaped the team’s culture.

Advertisement

see also Paolo Banchero makes a major statement about the Magic’s aspirations

Over his six seasons in Los Angeles, Paul was statistically dominant. He reinforced his reputation as the league’s best pure point guard, leading the NBA in assists and steals multiple times. He earned several All-Star and All-NBA selections, while his mastery of the pick-and-roll and elite defense cemented him as both a complete player and an unquestioned leader.

Advertisement

Still, the Lob City era came with postseason heartbreak. Despite strong regular seasons and championship expectations, the Clippers never advanced beyond the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. Untimely injuries and costly collapses left the group short of its ultimate goal, turning the era into one of unfulfilled promise.

Paul’s run with the Clippers ended in 2017 when he was traded to the Houston Rockets. Even without a championship, his influence on the franchise was undeniable. He helped elevate the Clippers into a respected, competitive group with a winning identity, leaving behind a legacy as the point guard who guided the team through its first sustained era of success.

Advertisement