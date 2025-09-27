Paolo Banchero makes a major statement about the Magic’s aspirations

The Orlando Magic came off a strong NBA season, ultimately eliminated in the playoffs by the Boston Celtics, one of the favorites. The team showed real potential, and Paolo Banchero knows what they’re capable of.

In an interview with The Athletic, Banchero welcomed the external pressure placed on both himself and the organization following back-to-back playoff appearances and an offseason that reshaped the roster.

“Honestly, that’s like music to my ears,” Banchero said. “Let’s just say I’m very relieved to have some real expectations for our team and for myself. I think, just as a competitor, as a winner, as a player, you want to be expected to be great.”

The 22-year-old forward emphasized that the Magic’s recent playoff experience, including consecutive first-round exits, has prepared them for the next step.

“I think the sky is our limit,” Banchero said. “We’ve had our experiences in the playoffs, losing in the first round for two years. We brought guys in who made deep runs in the playoffs and been on some good teams. So I think we can go as far as we allow ourselves to go. The one thing you don’t want to do is beat yourself. Being a younger team, you have to be able to correct mistakes on the fly and in the moment.”

Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic.

Banchero confident the Magic can go further

Banchero outlined his belief that Orlando should be considered among the Eastern Conference contenders, especially with talent like Franz Wagner around him.

“I think we should be a deep playoff team. Hopefully, that means the Finals. But if it’s anything shorter than that, then Eastern Conference Finals. I want to play deep into the playoffs. I think we have a deep roster. It’s easy to say this now, but we’ve got to go out there, play the season, and win those games when they come. That’s what I’m excited for. But honestly, seeing our team, seeing the guys so far — it’s early, but I think we have the type of team that can make a run to the Finals.”

Last season, despite being limited to 46 NBA games with a torn oblique, Banchero averaged 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He further elevated his play in the postseason, averaging 29.4 points against the Boston Celtics in Orlando’s first-round series.

