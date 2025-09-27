One Magic star draws a comparison highlighting the differences between himself and Steph Curry

The Orlando Magic are heading into a new NBA season with high expectations for what their young, hungry roster can accomplish. One key piece will be Desmond Bane, who is expected to perform at a level reminiscent of Stephen Curry.

Bane begins his first season with the Orlando Magic as a veteran guard already drawing comparisons to some of the game’s best shooters. He insists the main factor separating him from Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry comes down to hours of work.

In an interview with SportsKeeda’s Mark Medina, Bane reflected on how his college coaches framed the difference between himself and NBA sharpshooters such as Curry, former Warrior Klay Thompson, and Buddy Hield.

“The work. That’s all that really determines your success at the end of the day. How much time do you put in? One of my college coaches used to tell me that the only difference between me and Steph Curry, me and Klay Thompson, me and Buddy Hield – all of these guys I was looking up to at the time – is that they have more hours in the gym. Once he said that, I said, ‘Well, there is only one way to catch up to them.’”

What Bane can prove this season

Bane has built a reputation as one of the league’s most consistent perimeter threats. Last season with the Memphis Grizzlies, he made 164 three-pointers while shooting 39.2 percent from beyond the arc. Curry, long regarded as the greatest shooter in league history, connected on 311 triples at a 39.7 percent clip. Thompson, now with the Dallas Mavericks, hit 216 threes on 39.1 percent shooting, while Hield finished at 37 percent with 203 made.

Though Bane’s volume has yet to reach Curry’s level, his efficiency has placed him among the NBA’s top shooters. The 27-year-old guard said his focus remains on closing that gap through preparation and continuing to develop his offensive game.

Bane’s arrival in Orlando

Bane’s move to Orlando came in a major offseason trade that sent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks, and a first-round swap to Memphis. The deal paired him with All-Star forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner on a roster that has made consecutive NBA playoff appearances, with expectations high that this season they can go even further.