Kawhi Leonard and Clippers under fire over $28M deal and alleged NBA rules violation

Kawhi Leonard stood out as a leader for the Los Angeles Clippers last season, capturing the hearts of the team’s fan base with his on-court prowess. As the upcoming season approaches, fans eagerly anticipate Leonard’s contributions, hoping he will help the Clippers reach their championship aspirations.

However, off-court controversies may cast a shadow on the team’s prospects, following a recent report by Pablo Torre on his podcast, “Pablo Torre Finds Out.” Torre revealed evidence suggesting that Leonard and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer might be involved in a scheme to circumvent the NBA’s salary cap regulations.

According to Torre’s report, Leonard allegedly secured a $28 million endorsement deal for a “no-show job” with a “fraudulent tree-planting company” founded by Ballmer, valuing the company at $50 million. Torre not only narrated the controversial story but also presented federal documents supporting the claims during his podcast episode.

But how did Torre conclude that Leonard’s deal was intended to skirt the salary cap? He engaged in a conversation with an employee from Aspiration, who revealed that Leonard was supposed to have a marketing sponsorship deal with the company. However, the agreement was never finalized.

“When I found out, I was like, what the f***?… We had a $28 million marketing sponsorship deal with Leonard, and if I had any doubts, they told me it was to circumvent the salary cap,” recounted a former employee of Aspiration—the company allegedly owned by Ballmer—to Torre.

Alleged violation of NBA Rules in Leonard-Ballmer deal

According to NBA regulations, teams cannot compensate players beyond the stipulated contract terms. However, the investigation suggests that Ballmer may have sought to provide Leonard additional financial incentives outside his official contract.

It is important to note Leonard’s contractual history with the Clippers: he signed a four-year, $176 million extension in 2021, followed by a three-year, $149 million extension in 2024.

Clippers respond to Torre’s allegations

Following Torre’s revelations, the Clippers issued a public statement denying the allegations, which Torre shared on his show. “Neither Mr. Ballmer nor the Clippers circumvented the salary cap or engaged in any misconduct related to Aspiration. Any contrary assertion is provably false,” the Clippers declared.

This situation is far from resolved, and the NBA may launch an investigation to determine the validity of Torre’s claims or assess whether Ballmer and Leonard are involved in serious violations of league regulations by circumventing the salary cap.