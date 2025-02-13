The anticipation is building among Los Angeles Clippers fans as they await the debut of newly acquired Ben Simmons alongside Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. However, due to his ongoing recovery, Simmons has yet to be included in the roster. Despite this, both Harden and Leonard have already shared their thoughts on his potential impact.

Fresh off a win against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Clippers are gaining momentum in their push for a playoff spot. With a 30-23 record, the team is striving to close out the regular season strong and meet the expectations of its fanbase.

Following the trade that brought Simmons to Los Angeles from the Hornets, Leonard expressed his expectations for how the former All-Star will fit into the team’s system. “Just to see what he can do for us in that second unit, with that small-ball lineup,” Leonard said.

He continued: “He can push the pace, he’s a great passer, and he can defend multiple positions—from the 1 through 5. It’ll be great to see how we can mesh it all together.” With Leonard’s endorsement, Simmons now has the opportunity to integrate into a team with championship aspirations.

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers dribbles during a 127-117 win over the Milwaukee Bucks

Harden shares his thoughts on Simmons joining the Clippers

After the Clippers’ victory over the Grizzlies, Harden shared his thoughts on Simmons’ arrival and what he expects from his new teammate. The star guard expressed optimism, believing Simmons can contribute to maintaining the team’s strong form in the regular season.

“I’m excited, man. Ben brings a skill set that, outside of myself, I feel like we don’t have,” Harden told reporters postgame. “His passing ability, his speed, the way he pushes the ball and gets guys involved in the offense, those are things that can really help us. And defensively, he can still get after it.”

Harden also praised the Clippers’ overall roster depth and cohesion. “I’m excited to add him to what we have going on. Even Bogi [Bogdanovic]… I feel like we have a really good team. Guys know their roles, they know what to expect, and they execute.“

Simmons addresses his move to the Clippers

Despite being sidelined with an injury, Simmons was present for the Clippers’ win over the Grizzlies. Speaking at the postgame press conference, he shared his excitement about joining the team and dismissed outside speculation about his mindset. “It’s great. I’m a competitor. I just want to compete—regardless of all the bullshit that’s said online that doesn’t come from me,” Simmons said.

He emphasized his eagerness to contribute alongside his new teammates. “I want to compete, and I’m here to do that. Playing alongside these great players is going to be special. I think we’re all going to push each other to be better and expect greatness. That’s my mindset coming to the Clippers.”