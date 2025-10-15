Luka Doncic opens up about his true feelings for the Mavericks while donning Lakers’ jersey

As the new NBA season approaches, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers are anticipated to form a formidable alliance, with Doncic emerging as the cornerstone of the franchise for years to come. Despite this promising future, Doncic has opened up about the emotions he might experience when facing his former team, the Dallas Mavericks.

“It’s definitely going to be different going up against the Mavericks,” Doncic admitted. “I’ll have some feelings about it; I’m not going to lie. However, I’m embarking on a new journey this preseason with the Lakers, and that’s where my focus lies right now,” Doncic shared with the media following his first preseason appearance with the Lakers.

Doncic joined the Lakers last season, and although he made a significant impact, fans were initially more concerned with his conditioning than his skills. Playing alongside LeBron James did not automatically ensure that Doncic would showcase his full potential, which ultimately was the case.

Now, with an improved physique and a refreshed mindset, Doncic is poised to make an even greater contribution to the team. As the regular season looms, expectations are high, with fans eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the revamped roster, all in pursuit of capturing the NBA title.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts.

Doncic discusses his relationship with JJ Redick

It’s a rare feat in basketball for two players to share the court as teammates and, within a few years, see one of them transition into the role of head coach for the other. This scenario has unfolded with JJ Redick and Luka Doncic on the Lakers.

As the new season approaches, Doncic shed light on their evolving dynamic. “I had to carry JJ when he was my teammate with the Mavs,” Doncic joked about his former teammate and current head coach. “He couldn’t move at all, so I had to carry him big time.”

Doncic shines in first preseason game

Former Mavericks sensation was anticipated to start the season strongly after playing a pivotal role in his country’s success at EuroBasket, and he delivered a stellar performance against the Phoenix Suns, despite the team’s loss.

Here are the stats Doncic recorded on Tuesday:

25 points

7 rebounds

4 assists

4 threes

