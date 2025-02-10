Dallas Mavericks reportedly fear the worst as new addition Anthony Davis suffers injury

During an NBA regular season, one of the biggest challenges for a franchise is dealing with a bad trade or an underperforming player. It doesn’t matter if the name on the roster is LeBron James or Luka Doncic, if a player isn’t ready to contribute, it’s as if the trade never happened. The Dallas Mavericks are now facing that reality, as they reportedly fear the worst after learning that Anthony Davis‘ injury could sideline him longer than expected.

Despite the looming concerns, the Mavericks have remained competitive in the standings, staying within reach of a playoff spot. Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving have stepped up in Doncic’s absence, keeping the team afloat while the star guard recovered from his own injury.

Davis’ arrival initially brought optimism, as the All-Star big man delivered strong performances when healthy. However, that momentum was cut short on Saturday when he exited a game early due to pain in his leg and did not return. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Davis is now expected to miss multiple games.

“Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis is expected to miss multiple weeks with a left adductor strain, sources tell ESPN. His absence could stretch to a month,” Charania reported on X. With a prolonged absence ahead, the Mavericks now face an uphill battle in maintaining their playoff push.

: Anthony Davis #3 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after making a three point basket against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at American Airlines Center on February 08, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.

Davis’ injury could be even worse

The Mavericks are anxiously awaiting updates on Davis’ recovery from a left adductor strain. Injury analyst Jeff Stotts weighed in on the situation, noting that Davis has dealt with a similar issue before. However, Stotts did not indicate whether the star forward could miss additional time beyond multiple weeks or even a month, nor did he suggest a quicker-than-expected return.

“The adductor muscles are more commonly known as the groin. A multi-week absence suggests a more moderate strain. Worth noting AD has a history of low-grade left adductor strains dating back to his time in New Orleans,” Stotts wrote on X.

Stotts also pointed out that Davis is dealing with another injury that could be linked to his current condition. “He has also been nursing an abdominal strain that could be connected to this issue,” he added.

Mavericks reportedly exploring treatment options

With Davis’ injury proving difficult to manage, the Mavericks are actively exploring treatment options, according to The Stein Line. While several approaches are on the table, the team is prioritizing the best possible recovery plan, knowing how crucial Davis is to their success.

Meanwhile, concerns within the organization are mounting. “It is feared that the Mavericks’ newly acquired Anthony Davis will be sidelined for an indefinite period,” The Stein Line reported on X.