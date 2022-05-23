Bad news for the 76ers, apart from being eliminated by the Miami Heat in the 2022 NBA playoffs they also lost Danny Green due to knee injury. Check here the report.

Danny Green opens up about his ACL injury and gives an estimate of his return to the NBA

Danny Green is a 13-year veteran, three-time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers. He is the type of player that any basketball coach would like to have on a team.

He was playing his second playoff series with the 76ers since 2021 but this time things ended badly for Green due to an ACL injury during the loss against the Miami Heat on May 12, 2022. The injury took place after a collision with Joel Embiid.

Green was part of the champions of the 2019-20 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers who, along with LeBron James, won the bubble championship against the Miami Heat. A season earlier, Green and the Raptors won the 2018-2019 season.

What did Danny Green say about his ACL injury and return?

He said that his career should not end due to an ACL injury but on his own terms implying that this injury is only the beginning of the road back to the NBA and that it will be much sooner than later.

“I’d like to end on my own terms and not a major injury. … I will be back before All-Star break. You better believe it. You heard it here first. So I will work my tail off to rehab to get back healthy. My body and my bones usually heal pretty well. I don’t have any bad habits. So, yeah, I think I’ll be back in time to help the team in the playoff run and show and prove that I’m able to still play at that level to help a team get a win in the playoffs.”

Green could be back, according to him, before the All-Star break that will take place on February 19, 2023, a little less than a year for Green to return to the court. An ACL injury typically takes an average of six to nine months to fully heal.

