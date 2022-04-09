Denver Nuggets will face Los Angeles Lakers at the Ball Center this Sunday, April 10. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers will face each other at the Ball Center this Sunday, April 10 at 9:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Nuggets have already secured their place in the next Playoffs, despite the fact that until almost the end they had to fight to keep the 6th place against the threat of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who this season have played at a very high level. This game will undoubtedly serve as preparation for what will be the Playoffs.

In the case of the Lakers, they can finally receive good news: the season will be over. This 2021/2022 has really been a nightmare for the Los Angeles franchise, who at the beginning of the season were favorites to be among the first 6 that would go directly to the Playoffs (and many thought that they would also win the title) and yet neither they couldn't even qualify for the Play-in.

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 10, 2022

Time: 9:30 PM (ET)

Location: Ball Center, Denver, Colorado

Live stream: FuboTV

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The game that the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers will play this Sunday, April 10 at 9:30 PM (ET) at the Ball Center will be the third between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were both victories for Nuggets on January 15 and April 3 by 133-96 and 129-118, respectively.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers to be played this Sunday, April 10, at the Ball Center, Denver, Colorado; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Spectrum SportsNet.

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not defined their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. However, after what was this season for the Lakers, it is difficult to choose them as favorites, especially against a team that has been very tough in this 2021/2022 like the Nuggets.