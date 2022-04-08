This year's MVP race has been one for the ages. However, most insiders have Nikola Jokic winning the award for the second straight season, and that includes Shaq and Wade.

The NBA is more stacked with talent than it's ever been. In all reality, one could make a legit case for at least five players to be named MVP this season. However, Nikola Jokic stands tall among the rest. He's the first player with 2,000+ points, 1,000+ rebounds, and 500+ assists in a single season.

Not only has Jokic topped nearly every single advanced metric, but he's also fantastic for the eye test as well. A 7-foot point guard hitting the open man with no-look passes, setting his teammates up, and scrapping his way to wins.

The Nuggets have been without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., yet Jokic has them as one of the dark horses in the Western Conference. He's made big improvements as a defender, and he continues to make his teammates better, regardless of who's on the floor with him.

Shaquille O'Neal, Dwyane Wade Make MVP Case For Nikola Jokic

That's why both Shaquille O'Neal and Dwyane Wade had nothing but praise for him. Per the legendary duo, Jokic should be a lock to win back-to-back MVP awards after what he's done this season:

“He continues to play against himself,” Wade said after the Nuggets' game. “He’s like topping himself… It’s a beautiful brand of basketball to watch — to see a big guy control the game the way he does and the way he plays the game. It’s just beautiful.”

“The great John Wooden said, ‘The true definition of a great player is one that makes his teammates better,'” Shaq added. “… As a big guy you have to appreciate 36 and 15, and 2,000 points, a thousand rebounds, and 500 assists. Definitely a great player and he plays his own way, his own style.”

Of course, Devin Booker, Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo should also get plenty of consideration for the award. But even amid historically great seasons, Jokic is in a tier of his own. Sorry, guys.