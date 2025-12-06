Jerry Jones was surprised that the Dallas Cowboys lost the battle in the trenches against the Detroit Lions, especially on defense. For the controversial owner, that was one of the key factors after a game that could end up leaving them out of the playoffs.

“That was unexpected. I thought we had worked all week to be ready for them. This was a real puzzler for me as well sitting there watching it. I wasn’t at all satisfied with what we did either place. Now, Detroit is a solid, good football team that could very easily go a long way in the playoffs. So, all of that is the type of thing that’s going through my mind. Very frustrating.”

Jones made a final push at the trade deadline by acquiring defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson. That was his bet to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive, but without crucial stops by the defense in Detroit, that dream now seems to be over.

Can the Dallas Cowboys make the NFL playoffs?

The Cowboys can still make the playoffs if they win their four remaining games (Vikings, Chargers, Commanders, Giants) and get help from several teams. The first option is for the Eagles to lose at least three games, which would make the Cowboys NFC East champions.

The other alternative is the wild card race, in which they would need teams like the Packers and the 49ers to lose three games, along with the Lions dropping two of their remaining games. Because of that, Jones acknowledged that the opportunity they let slip away in Detroit is huge, especially considering that Dan Campbell’s team had many injured players.

“It was disappointing. Very frustrating. We should have been able to be more productive. They weren’t at full speed. We were probably as good (healthy) as we’ve been all year. You could have had me on this show last week and told me that we weren’t going to make a better showing, and I would have really debated with you.”

