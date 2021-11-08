Denver Nuggets play against Miami Heat tonight for a East vs West Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are ready to play in a East vs West Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Ball Arena in Denver tonight, November 8, 2021 at 9:00 PM (ET). Bad offense at home. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The Nuggets lost two games in a recent series of three on the road, the losses were two in Memphis against the Grizzlies, 97-106 and 106-108, respectively, but they managed to get out of that bad streak by winning against the Houston Rockets on November 6 at home 95-94.

The Miami Heat won at home against the Utah Jazz 118-115, but prior to that game they had lost against the Boston Celtics 78-95. Those two games were at home, and the last win on the road was against the Dallas Mavericks 125-110. After this game Miami plays the Lakers.

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 8, 2021.

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado.

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat: Storylines

Denver Nuggets have a positive record at home with three wins and one loss in the 2021 NBA season, the wins were against Spurs, Mavericks and Rockets. The Nuggets are going to play six of the next seven games at home, it's the perfect time for them to win games and climb spots in the Western Conference. Denver Nuggets are scoring an average of 100.7 points per game and the defense allows up to 98.2 points per game.

Miami Heat had a five-game winning streak against the Magic, Nets, Hornets, Grizzlies and Mavericks. This game against Denver is the first in a series of five games on the road. Miami has a positive record on the road with 3-1, the only loss for them on the road was against Indiana Pacers 91-102 OT. Miami Heat are the fifth best offense of the season with 111.7 points per game and the defense allows only 100.2 points.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This game of the East vs West Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat: Predictions And Odds

Denver Nuggets are underdogs at home with +1 ATS at FanDuel, they don't have the offensive power to win and the visitors have lethal defense. Miami Heat are favorites with -1 point to cover, the total is set at 208 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Miami Heat -1.



FanDuel Denver Nuggets +1 Totals 208 Miami Heat -1

* Odds via FanDuel.