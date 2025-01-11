Draymond Green contradicts Charles Barkley, makes something clear on Minnesota star Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards is one of the rising stars of the Minnesota Timberwolves, but analysts like Charles Barkley have expressed disappointment in his evolution this NBA season. However, Draymond Green holds a completely different view on the young guard.

Barkley voiced his concern on Inside the NBA, stating: “I actually think Anthony Edwards has regressed. He’s become an outside shooter. He’s not as aggressive as he was last year… He’s taking too many threes, in my opinion.”

On The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, the Golden State Warriors forward addressed Barkley’s comments and distanced himself from that assessment. “I don’t think Anthony Edwards is regressing,” Green said. “Regress? He’s actually gotten better as a player. His jump shot is way better.”

However, Draymond acknowledged that something does seem off about the young shooting guard’s play. “I don’t think Anthony Edwards has played the way everybody expected him to come back playing from going to the Western Conference Finals, with the hunger, with the tenacious attitude that he has, anyway. I don’t think he’s done that,” he revealed.

“So I wouldn’t say regressed. I don’t think that’s the right word,” Green added. “If I was ever going to make that argument, I think I would have gone more along the lines like ‘Is Anthony Edwards content because he went to the Conference Finals?’”

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on during the second half against the Chicago Bulls on November 7, 2024.

Anthony Edwards’ numbers

In the 2023-24 season, Edwards played a key role in helping the Timberwolves reach the Western Conference Finals, where they were defeated by the Dallas Mavericks in five games. He posted some of his best numbers last year: 79 games played, 25.9 points per game, 5.1 assists, and a 46% field goal percentage.

This season, the Timberwolves are seventh in the Western Conference with a 20-17 record. Edwards has played every game, averaging 25.7 points and 4.1 assists. Although his scoring and assist numbers have slightly decreased, he has made significant strides in his three-point shooting, improving from 35% last season to 42% this year.

Edwards speaks out

Anthony Edwards recently discussed the challenges he’s encountering this NBA season, following his breakout performance last year. When asked about his opponents’ strategy of doubling him, Edwards was honest about the new role he’s being forced to take on with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“I’m only 23, I don’t want to just pass the ball all night,” Edwards said during a press conference last week. “It’s not how I want to play, of course, but with the way they’re guarding me, I think I have to.”