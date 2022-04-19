Malika Andrews is ESPN's only black Female NBA reporter, she is a favorite of basketball fans in the US and is currently hosting a show called NBA Today.

Malika Andrews is an experienced woman with a deep understanding of all things NBA. She started young in the industry but was willing to win a big job within the big network, ESPN. She hosts one of the top show of the network, NBA Today.

Andrews' first job was not on television, she first worked with her maternal grandfather at a law firm, that job lasted a year before she joined university to study communications. Since she was a child she was passionate about sports, especially basketball.

Andrews' debut in sports was when she worked for The New York Times as well as the Chicago Tribune. Those jobs were thanks to his good performance during his college years writing for the school newspaper, The Beacon.

How old is Malika Andrews?

She was born in 1995, Andrews is a young reporter of 27 years of age, very few women have been reporters for a big network like ESPN at such a young age. Malika lives in her home state, California, where she currently works.

What college did Malika Andrews attend?

Andrews attended the University of Portland, she got a communications degree in 2017, during her college years she was a sports writer and the senior editor of the college newspaper The Beacon which opened doors for her to other jobs.

Where is Malika Andrews' family from?

Andrews' family had their home in California when she was born, her father is a personal trainer named Mike Andrews and her mother, Caren, is an art teacher. Malika has a Jewish side to her mom.

What is the net worth of Malika Andrews?

Malika Andrews was featured on Forbes list 30 under 30, her net worth is $800k to $1,000,000 as of 2022. She was recognized by Forbes magazine as one of the most powerful and young reporters in the Sports industry in United States.

