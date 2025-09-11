NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant could reportedly join an Eastern Conference team next season

Kevin Durant is the newest addition to the Houston Rockets for the 2025-26 NBA season, marking a new chapter for the veteran superstar who, despite his age, continues to make headlines in the world’s most competitive league. Even before the season begins, an Eastern Conference team is reportedly considering acquiring him for next year.

Durant may be wearing Houston Rockets colors now, but his name continues to be linked to the Miami Heat. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that Durant “will forever be a Heat possibility if he makes it to free agency,” highlighting the organization’s long-standing admiration for the two-time champion.

According to Jackson, Miami declined to part with rookie big man Kel’el Ware or forward Nikola Jovic along with a first-round pick swap. The Suns ultimately found a deal elsewhere, sending Durant to Houston in a seven-team trade.

The Rockets traded Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and multiple future assets to acquire Durant, who is eligible for a two-year, $118 million extension. While Houston is expected to pursue a long-term deal, Miami remains a franchise that could emerge as a threat if negotiations stall.

Kevin Durant speaks onstage.

Why the Heat are so interested in Durant

The Heat — like nearly every team in the league — would jump at the chance to add a player of Durant’s caliber. At 36 years old, he remains one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA. In February, he surpassed 30,000 career points and joined LeBron James as the only players to score 40 or more points against all 30 franchises.

Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 62 games last season with Phoenix, although an ankle injury cut his campaign short. The Suns missed the playoffs without him, a decline that set the stage for the blockbuster trade.

For the Heat, Durant represents both a missed opportunity and a potential future target. Miami has pursued elite forwards throughout the Jimmy Butler era but has yet to secure a player of Durant’s level.

What can Durant provide

Adding Durant would provide Miami with not only a premier scoring option but also a veteran presence capable of elevating the team in critical moments. His combination of experience and talent would immediately make the Heat a serious contender in the Eastern Conference.

As the 2025-26 season approaches, all eyes will be on how Houston integrates Durant and whether Miami continues to position itself as a potential landing spot for one of the NBA’s most accomplished stars.