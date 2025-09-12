NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls may face tough contract renewal talks with a key roster player

After unsuccessful attempts to boost their roster with new signings, the Chicago Bulls have shifted their focus to retaining their core talent. In light of this, the team successfully negotiated a contract extension with star player Josh Giddey, ensuring his continued presence on the court. While this success provides stability, it also sets a high-water mark that could present challenges as the franchise turns its attention to negotiating another star player’s contract renewal.

According to Jake Fisher of Yahoo Sports, the Chicago Bulls are actively pursuing a contract renewal for Coby White, their leading scorer from last NBA season. As he will be eligible for a more lucrative contract as a free agent next year, the Bulls are keen to secure his future with the team. The 25-year-old guard is reportedly seeking a deal worth $30 million annually, aiming to surpass Josh Giddey’s recent contract extension.

In the 2024-25 NBA season, Coby White emerged as a key offensive force for the Bulls, averaging 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists across 74 games. Teaming up with Josh Giddey, he stands poised to lead the team. However, White’s contract, running only through the 2025-26 season per Spotrac, may threaten his continuity. With him nearing his final contract year, other teams might present significant offers to capitalize on his talents.

Even if the Chicago Bulls are looking to keep White on their roster, the path forward is challenging due to Giddey’s renewal, Vucevic’s contract, and the team’s salary cap constraints. Although his departure is not a foregone conclusion, negotiations reportedly are complex and could drag on for some time.

Coby White #0 of the Chicago Bulls reacts against the Miami Heat.

Which NBA teams could target Coby White in the 2026-27 season?

Coby White’s stellar performance last season has put him on the radar of several NBA teams. The Golden State Warriors may emerge as a prominent contender, especially given the uncertain future surrounding Jonathan Kuminga. However, White’s financial aspirations might clash with the Warriors’ already stretched salary cap.

The Los Angeles Lakers may also find themselves in a strong position to pursue White. With LeBron James approaching the final year of his contract, the Lakers possess the financial flexibility to make a competitive offer. Yet, the existing dynamic between Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves may introduce doubts about White’s fit with the team and his role alongside these established players.

As the start of the NBA season looms, the Chicago Bulls are keen on retaining White, suggesting his return is a still a possibility. Moreover, as the season unfolds, other teams might express interest in securing his talents. For that reason, the Bulls face scrutiny from fans, puzzled over the team’s strategic direction and yearning for a clearer path to success.