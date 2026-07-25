Giannis Antetokounmpo opens up about potential return to Milwaukee after Heat move

Giannis Antetokounmpo opened up about a potential return to Milwaukee after joining the Miami Heat, sharing his thoughts on the move, his future, and what it could mean for the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo may have begun a new chapter with the Miami Heat, but the former Milwaukee Bucks superstar made it clear that his connection to Milwaukee remains as strong as ever. After spending 13 seasons with the franchise and leading it to an NBA championship, Antetokounmpo revealed he hopes to return to the city one day after his playing career in Miami comes to an end.

Speaking on the Greek podcast AnesTea The Podcast, Antetokounmpo reflected on his departure from Milwaukee while acknowledging how difficult the decision was. “I love the city of Milwaukee. When the Miami chapter comes to an end—I don’t know when that will be, but it will happen because I’ll retire at some point—I hope I can return to Milwaukee, if they would have me,” he said.

Although he is embracing the opportunity with the Heat, Antetokounmpo admitted that leaving the organization where he became an NBA champion was a major life change, one he viewed as necessary for his continued growth as both a player and a person.

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Why does Giannis want to return to Milwaukee?

Antetokounmpo explained that Milwaukee became much more than the place where he started his NBA career. Over 13 seasons, he developed a close bond with the city and its fans, making his departure one of the toughest decisions of his professional life.

Miami Heat President Pat Riley (L) and HC Erik Spoelstra (R) pose for a photo with Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Miami Heat. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The two-time NBA MVP also recalled how Bucks supporters honored him after his departure by leaving flowers and candles at his mural in Milwaukee. For Antetokounmpo, those gestures reflected the mutual respect that developed between him and the community throughout his time with the franchise.

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How is Giannis approaching his new chapter with the Heat?

While Antetokounmpo remains grateful for his years in Milwaukee, he said his full attention is now on helping Miami compete for another NBA championship. The former Bucks star acknowledged that joining a new organization brings uncertainty, including adapting to new teammates and earning the trust of the Heat community.

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However, he emphasized that his priority is to stay healthy, support his teammates, respect the fans, and make a positive impact both on and off the court as he begins the next phase of his career.