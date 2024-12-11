The Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as one of the top contenders for the NBA Cup after advancing to the semifinals. With Giannis Antetokounmpo in peak form, the Bucks are now awaiting the winner of the matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks.

Antetokounmpo has been more focused than ever. In the team’s recent victory over the Orlando Magic, he put up 37 points, further cementing his status as a dominant force. With his leadership, Giannis hopes the Bucks can carry this momentum into their upcoming games. Alongside him, teammates like Damian Lillard and Bobby Portis Jr. also contributed significantly to the win, showcasing the depth of the team’s talent.

With this strong performance, Antetokounmpo exuded confidence, delivering a bold message to the competition after the game. “I’m really happy that we’re heading to Vegas. We have unfinished business,” he said, setting the tone for what lies ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bucks’ superstar continued by addressing the team’s mindset heading into the next phase of the tournament. “We’re going to have fun, play good basketball, and compete. We’re not just going there to show up—we’re going there to win games.”

Advertisement

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 27: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks in action against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 27, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo is confident in MVP race

Giannis Antetokounmpo is making a strong case for the MVP award, averaging 32.7 points per game. As the Milwaukee Bucks look to him for leadership in their upcoming NBA challenges, the two-time MVP is proving he’s more than capable of carrying the team.

Advertisement

see also Giannis Antetokounmpo admits having another goal besides NBA title with Bucks

The Greek forward has made it clear how much the MVP title means to him, especially in a year when other top contenders are also vying for the prestigious honor. “Yeah, that definitely might put tears in my eyes. I do want to be part of that conversation,” he said.

Antetokounmpo went on to emphasize the personal significance of the accolade. “It lets me know I was able to help my team, carry my team, solidify us as a team. I’m not gonna lie, it definitely means something to me.” With that mindset, he is determined to add the MVP to his list of achievements and cement his place among the NBA’s all-time greats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo’s season stats

Through the games played in the NBA regular season, Antetokounmpo continues to lead the league with an impressive 32.7 points per game. His scoring prowess, particularly in the paint, has made him an offensive force for the Bucks. As the team sets its sights on both the NBA regular season and the cup, Antetokounmpo’s all-around game will be crucial in their pursuit of a championship.

Antetokounmpo is progressing in the season with impressive stats, making 284 of 464 field goals (leading the league), 3 of 17 from beyond the arc, and 149 of 244 free throws (also leading the league in attempts). He grabbed 250 rebounds, dished out 132 assists, recorded 13 steals, blocked 32 shots, and committed 76 turnovers. With these numbers, Antetokounmpo is now aiming for victory in the NBA Cup, with a grand prize of $500,000 on the line.