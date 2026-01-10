Aaron Rodgers confirms if Steelers should part ways with Mike Tomlin after 2026 playoffs

Aaron Rodgers expressed satisfaction at having managed to silence fans and experts who wanted Mike Tomlin fired. However, the veteran quarterback stated that even though the Pittsburgh Steelers have clinched a spot in the playoffs, that noise will continue.

“I don’t think there’s any way to keep those people silent. I think that’s the nature of sports media and the reaction of our society with social media. It is what it is. That’s the way sports is covered now. I would just tell our guys to not get locked into the comments or Twitter battles. Never does any good for anybody. Just not really worried about that stuff.”

Rodgers made the decision to join the Steelers for the 2025 season, aiming to win one last Super Bowl in his legendary career. However, Tomlin and the team have been carrying a nine-year losing streak in the playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers’ last chance before retirement

Aaron Rodgers has a huge opportunity to win a championship after an epic victory over the Ravens in Week 18. Now, after sharing many emotional moments with Mike Tomlin, a motivation in the postseason could be precisely to defend his head coach with results.

For the star quarterback, there’s no doubt. Tomlin should remain as head coach in Pittsburgh. “We love Mike Tomlin. Mike Tomlin has had an incredible career as a head coach. To go that long and never had a losing season is unbelievable. There’s always going to be something. Mike Tomlin’s had 19 non-losing seasons, so they got to find something to try and get after him. Mike Tomlin is probably like me though. He doesn’t give a lot of attention to those comments. We all love him and we want to play for him. We want to win for him.”

Although the Steelers will be at home in the Wild Card Round, the veteran has already put his teammates on notice that the Texans are a very dangerous team. In fact, Pittsburgh will be a three-point underdog at home.

