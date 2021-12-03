Golden State Warriors play against San Antonio Spurs for a Western Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs are ready to play in a Western Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco on December 4, 2021 at 8:30 PM (ET). An uneven game against one of the best on the table. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Golden State Warriors lost the Western Conference lead to the Phoenix Suns in a recent loss on November 30 on the road. But they will surely get back the first spot of the conference sooner rather than later.

The San Antonio Spurs are down to 12th spot of the conference table with a terrible defensive problem that seems to have no solution. At least they won the last three games after losing six consecutive games.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Storylines

Golden State Warriors lost to number two in the Western Conference, Phoenix Suns 96-104, in what was a long-awaited game for many basketball lovers. That game showed two things, one that the Suns defense is good, and number two that the Warriors are not invincible. The loss to the Suns was full of mistakes, the Warriors lost the ball 22 times during the game. The Warriors offense is second best of the season with an average of 113.1 points per game and the defense is number one allowing only 100.5 points.

The San Antonio Spurs are a mess in the 2021-22 NBA season, they won only 6 games between October and November, but at least the team started December with a win against the Portland Trail Blazers 114-83 on the road on December 2. That victory was the third in a row for the Spurs this month and it is also part of the team's first winning streak this season. The Spurs are scoring 107.5 points per game and the team is allowing 107.7 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs in the U.S.

This game of the Western Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA League Pass.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Predictions And Odds

Golden State Warriors are favorites at home to win this game, they have the defense and offense strategy capable of sweeping the visitors in less than four quarters. San Antonio Spurs as underdogs have a good streak and are inspired to do everything they can to win this game. The best pick for this NBA game is: San Antonio Spurs (spread tba).

