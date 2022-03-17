Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder face each other on Friday at FTX Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Miami Heat will come against Oklahoma City Thunder at FTX Arena in Miami on Friday, 18, 2022, at 8:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 68th regular-season game. Interestingly, the Oklahoma City Thunder are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in exactly 40 direct duels to this day, while the Miami Heat have celebrated a triumph in 27 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on November 15, 2021, and it ended in a 103-90 win for the Heat away in Oklahoma. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Match Information

Date: Friday, March 18, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami

Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Storylines

Miami Heat have been in a decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won three times, losing twice (WLWLW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Oklahoma City Thunder have lost all of their last five matches (LLLLL).

The Heat currently sit on top of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.657. While the Thunder are placed, in 14th place in the Western Conference, with a win percentage of 0.290. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to December 21, 1988, and it ended in a 109-101 win for the then-Supersonics.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder, to be played on Friday, at the FTX Arena, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder matchup. However, judging by the Heat' recent form and position on their table, we can expect them to win at home.