New York is one of, if not the most emblematic place in the United States, which is why here you will always find basketball. Let's take a look at its NBA teams.

NBA in the Big Apple: How many basketball teams are located in New York?

The great state of New York has millions of diehard sports fans. But how many NBA teams are in New York? Just in case you're not from town or you're just getting started into the NBA world, we're going to address that doubt right away.

As some of you may already know by now, New York currently has two active NBA teams but, contrary to popular belief, those two franchises aren't the only teams to have played on The Empire State.

That's why today, we're going to put together the ultimate list of the NBA teams located in New York State. Those who still play, and even those who relocated and rebranded quite some time ago.

Current NBA teams in New York:

New York Knicks

Founded: 1946

Former Names: New York Knicks

Arena: Madison Square Garden

Location: New York City, New York

Hall of Famers: 29 (22 players, 7 coaches)

Championships: 2 (1970, 1973)

Fans: 5.7 million

The New York Knicks are New York's most popular team, and one of the most popular teams in all major sports. They have almost 6 million fans despite not making it to the NBA Finals since 1999 and missing the playoffs over the past seasons.

Madison Square Garden is considered the mecca of basketball, the venue all superstars want to bring their A-Game to, and that's why the Knicks will always be a prime destination for the best players in the world.

Brooklyn Nets

Founded: 1967

Former Names: New Jersey Americans (1967-68), New York Nets (1968-1977), New Jersey Nets (1977-2012), Brooklyn Nets (2012-Present)

Arena: Barclays Center

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Hall of Famers: 16 (10 players, 6 coaches)

Championships: 2 ABA (1974, 1976), 0 NBA

Fans: 2.7 million

Spending most of their history in New Jersey, the Nets have often been overlooked by those in Manhattan. Still, the team has a strong and growing fanbase and there's plenty of space in the city for both of them.

Former / relocated NBA teams in New York:

Rochester Royals (1945-57)

The Rochester Royals were actually founded in 1923 but weren't a truly professional team until the mid-'40s. They stood in Rochester, New York, for over a decade and were a somewhat popular franchise. They later moved to Cincinnati and went through countless rebrandings and relocations. They're now the Sacramento Kings.

Syracuse Nationals (1946-63)

Long before they became the Philadelphia 76ers, this team was actually called the Syracuse Nationals and played in upstate New York. They were a perennial contender and even won an NBA Championship in 1955 but the team eventually relocated to fill the void the Philadelphia Warriors left when they moved to San Francisco.

Buffalo Braves (1970-78)

The Buffalo Braves were founded in 1970 and competed in the league for 8 seasons before his owner swapped it with the Boston Celtics. His new owner took the team to San Diego and renamed it the San Diego Clippers. The franchise moved to Los Angeles in 1984 and has been known as the Los Angeles Clippers ever since.