How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Golden State Warriors play against Sacramento Kings in a 2023 NBA preseason game. Here, you can find all the essential details, including the date, start time, and how to watch or livestream it online in the United States.

[Watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings online free in the US on Fubo]

Two teams are about to face each other, both of whom had a commendable regular season but fell short in the playoffs. The Sacramento Kings ended their multi-year postseason drought, a significant achievement, although they were subsequently eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

Nevertheless, the Kings are a promising team, and this year, they are aiming for greater success. On the Golden State Warriors‘ side, they made it to the conference semifinals. Despite their inability to surpass the Los Angeles Lakers at that stage, they have retained their key stars. With the addition of new players, they hope to contend for the championship.

When will Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings be played?

The 2023 NBA preseason game between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will take place this Wednesday, October 18 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings

This 2023 NBA preseason game between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA TV, NBC Sports, Bay Area.