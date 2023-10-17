Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks meet in the 2023 NBA Preseason. This game will take place at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The visitors are rebuilding their path to becoming champions, it will be a long road but they have a strong and young player base although with the recent departure of Jrue Holiday things could change. The home team is young and ambitious, but they are willing to bet everything to win in the new season.

[Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks online free in the US on Fubo]

Oklahoma City Thunder have Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams just to name three exceptional players who could take the team to the playoffs. They began the preseason with a victory against the San Antonio Spurs 122-121 but during the two most recent games they lost against the Detroit Pistons 125-128 and against the Charlotte Hornets 115-117.

Milwaukee Bucks have a new player for the 2023-2024 season, Chris Livingston from Kentucky, it is likely that he will be a decisive player during the regular season but there is still a lot to see. So far the Bucks’ record in the preseason is 2-1, the only loss was against the Memphis Grizzlies by 102-108.

When will Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks be played?

Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks play for the 2023 NBA Preseason on Tuesday, October 17 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The visitors will likely win this game, but this is a perfect opportunity for the home team to try a couple new things on defense. They must focus on defense if they want to go far during the regular season and improve their 40-42 record from last season.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks in the US

This game for the 2023 NBA Preseason, Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, October 17, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBATV.