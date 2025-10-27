Is Anthony Edwards playing for the Timberwolves vs Nuggets today, Oct. 27?

The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Denver Nuggets in one of the most anticipated NBA games of the day, featuring elite talent and high expectations from both teams. But as tipoff approaches, one key question looms large among fans: Will Anthony Edwards play?

The Timberwolves enter the matchup on the second night of a back-to-back after earning a hard-fought 114-110 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Edwards started that game but exited after just three minutes due to discomfort. Minnesota currently holds a positive 2-1 record, with its only loss coming against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Minnesota has big ambitions this season. While a statement win over Denver would boost their confidence early, the Timberwolves have their sights set on the bigger picture — a deep playoff run and a chance to challenge for the Western Conference crown.

On the other side, the Nuggets have played two games so far — a narrow loss to the Golden State Warriors despite Aaron Gordon’s stunning 50-point performance, and a bounce-back win over the Phoenix Suns, where Nikola Jokic began posting his usual triple-double numbers.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Is Anthony Edwards playing for the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets?

Against the Pacers, Anthony Edwards exited Sunday’s game just minutes in with hamstring tightness and did not return. According to the latest team reports, it appears likely that Edwards will miss Minnesota’s first meeting with Denver on Monday night.

On the official injury report, Edwards is listed as a game-time decision. However, given that he left Sunday’s contest after only three minutes and that the Wolves are on the second night of a back-to-back, his chances of playing seem slim.

The 23-year-old opened the NBA season on fire with a 41-point outing followed by a 31-point performance, setting the tone for what could be an MVP-caliber year. The Timberwolves and their young star hope his absence is short-lived as they aim to build on back-to-back trips to the Western Conference Finals.