Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh today, September 20?

Since the arrival of head coach Jorge Jesus, Al Nassr have transformed impressively, showcasing a dynamic offense and unyielding defense. They remain undefeated, not conceding in their last three games. As they approach Al Riyadh for the Saudi Pro League’s Matchday 3, they aim to extend this streak. Meanwhile, all eyes are on Cristiano Ronaldo‘s status, raising speculation after his absence in the previous match.

Unlike previous seasons, Al Nassr have transformed their defense into a key strength. The arrival of veteran Iñigo Martinez revolutionized the team, while the head coach’s tactical shift has emphasized defensive pressure alongside swift counterattacks, proving highly effective. In addition, Angelo has become a midfield pillar alongside Marcelo Brozovic, further enhancing the team’s core stability.

Joao Felix’s arrival has invigorated Jorge Jesus’s squad. Despite initial criticism, the young Portuguese forward has thrived at Al Nassr, netting three goals in the Saudi Pro League and enjoying newfound freedom in the attack. Alongside him, Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman have also emerged as key figures, benefiting from the team’s effective counterattack strategy.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo‘s absence from the last game, it was not due to injury. According to Al-Riyadiyah, the Portuguese veteran requested rest following a heavy schedule. For that reason, the Al Nassr star is now fully fit and is expected to start, leading the attack as they look for a victory that give them the league’s top spot.

Sadio Mane of Al-Nassr (C) celebrates after scoring his goal with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al Nassr predicted lineup vs Al Riyadh

Al Nassr face off against Al Riyadh with the squad largely intact, save for Saaed Al-Nasser, sidelined by a recent knee injury. In his absence, Sadio Mane is set to spearhead the attack from his customary position on the left wing. Head coach Jorge Jesus appears poised to stick with a largely unchanged lineup, maintaining the core formation that’s been effective in recent Saudi Pro League outings.

With this in mind, Al Nassr could line up as follows: Bento Krepski; Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Iñigo Martinez, Ayman Yahya; Angelo, Marcelo Brozovic; Kingsley Coman, Joao Felix, Sadio Mane; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al Riyadh predicted lineup vs Al Nassr

Al Riyadh face Al Nassr with a largely intact squad, missing only Ibrahim Bayesh after his latest red card. Head coach Javi Calleja, buoyed by their latest victory, is likely to maintain the same lineup that has delivered success this season. Consistency in formation could prove key as they aim to build on their current momentum.

Considering this, Al Riyadh could lineup as follows: Milan Borjan; Mohammed Al-Saeed, Yoann Barbet, Sergio Gonzalez, Ammar Al-Harfi, Khalil Alabsi; Farhah Al Shamrani, Ismaila Soro, Toze, Teddy Okou; Mamadou Sylla.

