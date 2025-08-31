Joao Felix nets first hat-trick for Al Nassr: How many has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Saudi Arabia?

Al Nassr are coming off a dominant 5-0 victory over Al Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League, a match where their stars delivered in style. Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix emerged as the standout performers, with Félix stealing the spotlight in his sensational league debut. The Portuguese forward scored a hat trick in just his third appearance of the 2025-26 season, immediately sparking comparisons to Ronaldo’s prolific scoring record with the club.

After struggling to secure consistent playing time in Europe, Al Nassr signed Felix from Chelsea for a reported €30 million, with another €20 million in potential add-ons. Cristiano Ronaldo played a crucial role in persuading the 25-year-old to join, personally encouraging him to embrace the ambitious project in Saudi Arabia. Felix accepted the challenge, motivated by the opportunity for regular minutes as he prepares for the 2026 World Cup with Portugal.

The move quickly paid off. Under manager Jorge Jesus, Felix integrated seamlessly into the squad, and within three matches, he produced his first hat trick for Al Nassr. The goals came at key moments: the opener in the seventh minute, the second in the 67th, and the third in the 87th to close out the game. Kingsley Coman added the other goal, sealing an emphatic win that sent Al Nassr fans into celebration.

Felix’s performance demonstrated not only his finishing ability but also his composure and timing, qualities that had sometimes been inconsistent in Europe. In Riyadh, however, he looks revitalized, confident, and hungry to prove his worth. For Al Nassr, the investment appears justified, and the partnership with Ronaldo could evolve into one of the most dangerous attacking duos in the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr celebrates after Joao Felix of Al-Nassr scored his goal during to the Saudi Super Cup semi final.

How many hat tricks does Cristiano Ronaldo have with Al Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo has proven everywhere he’s played that he is a scoring machine, a relentless finisher, and one of the greatest goal-scorers the sport has ever seen. With Al Nassr, he has continued that tradition, amassing a significant tally of hat tricks since his arrival in December 2022.

So far, Ronaldo has scored six hat tricks for Al Nassr, all in Saudi Pro League play. His first came on February 9, 2023, when Al Nassr defeated Al Wehda 4-0. On that night, Ronaldo went beyond a hat trick, netting all four goals in a masterclass performance that delivered three points and further cemented his reputation as a one-man scoring force.

Now, with Felix’s explosive start, Al Nassr may have another star capable of producing similar moments. While Ronaldo remains the benchmark, Felix has shown that if he maintains this level, he could become just as influential in shaping the future of the Saudi Pro League and Al Nassr’s ambitions.