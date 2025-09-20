Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr and Al Riyadh will face each other for the Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

Al Nassr have come out firing to open the Saudi Pro League season, rolling through their first two matches with seven goals scored and none allowed, setting the tone as an early title favorite behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s leadership.

They’ll look to keep that momentum going against an Al Riyadh side that bounced back from a season-opening loss with a win in their second outing, but now faces a much tougher challenge against one of the league’s most in-form squads.

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh match be played?

Al Nassr face Al Riyadh for the Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Saturday, September 20. The action is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Angelo of Al-Nassr – Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and Al Riyadh live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: Fox Soccer Plus.