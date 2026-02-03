Trending topics:
Grizzlies and Jazz’s projected lineups after surprising trade involving Jaren Jackson Jr, Walter Clayton

In a stunning move that caught the NBA world off guard, the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz have completed a blockbuster trade involving Jaren Jackson Jr. and Walter Clayton.

By Santiago Tovar

Jaren Jackson Jr and Walter Clayton.
© Maja Hitij and Kenneth Richmond/Getty ImagesJaren Jackson Jr and Walter Clayton.

In a stunning move ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz have orchestrated a blockbuster deal centered around Jaren Jackson Jr. and Walter Clayton, among other key players, as first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., along with John Konchar, Jock Landale, and Vince Williams Jr., to the Utah Jazz. In return, the Grizzlies acquire Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang, and three future first-round picks,” Charania announced via his X account.

Projected Grizzlies lineup

Following this unexpected transaction, the Memphis Grizzlies are set to hit the court with the following lineup for the balance of the regular season:

  • Ty Jerome
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
  • Jaylen Wells
  • Taylor Hendricks
  • Santi Aldama

Projected Jazz lineup

As reported by Charania, the Utah Jazz will move forward with the following projected lineup for the rest of the season:

  • Keyonte George
  • Ace Bailey
  • Lauri Markkanen
  • Jaren Jackson Jr.
  • Walker Kessler (RFA)

Developing story…

