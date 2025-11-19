Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight, Nov. 19, for Knicks vs Mavericks in Dallas?

The New York Knicks are looking to keep their momentum in the Eastern Conference and desperately need a win against the Dallas Mavericks to stay in step with their rivals. Jalen Brunson and the team face four tough road games, aiming to come out victorious in each one.

Mike Brown knows having his full roster available will be key for this stretch of the season, making Brunson’s presence on the court a top priority. According to the latest injury report on the NBA’s official website, the point guard has been listed as questionable, leaving his availability for the Dallas game still in doubt.

One of the Knicks’ top stars in recent times has missed the team’s last two games with a Grade 1 ankle sprain, an injury that troubled him throughout last season in New York.

So far this season, the Knicks have yet to win a game on the road, making their matchup against the Mavericks an intriguing opportunity to snap this unfortunate streak.

Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks.

Brunson’s impact on the Knicks’ structure

Jalen Brunson’s presence has been nothing short of transformative for the New York Knicks this season, establishing him as the indispensable centerpiece of the offense. Averaging elite numbers in scoring (approx. 28.0 PPG) and playmaking (approx. 6.5 APG), Brunson provides the team with a reliable, self-creating scorer who can carry the load when the game slows down.

His ability to carve up defenses, whether through the pick-and-roll or in isolation, has dramatically increased the team’s offensive efficiency. More than just statistics, Brunson functions as the conductor and emotional leader, setting a winning tone that has allowed the Knicks to remain a formidable contender in the Eastern Conference, a distinction proven by their significantly better winning percentage when he is on the floor.

What’s next for the Knicks?

Following their tough matchup against Dallas, the New York Knicks embark on a critical three-game road trip that will test their consistency and depth. This challenging stretch sees them face three Eastern Conference opponents, starting with the resilient Orlando Magic, who pose a significant defensive threat on their home court.

Then they head to Brooklyn for a renewed rivalry game against the Nets, always a physical battle, before wrapping up the trip against the fast-paced Charlotte Hornets. Securing victories during this time, especially without the benefit of playing at Madison Square Garden, is vital for the Knicks to solidify their standing in the East and maintain the momentum generated by Jalen Brunson’s stellar play.

