Is Jalen Green playing today, Nov. 6, for the Suns vs Clippers?

The Phoenix Suns face a major test against the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA regular season, a matchup that promises intensity and star power. With that in mind, one key question emerges ahead of tipoff: will Jalen Green play?

By Emilio Abad

Jalen Green #4 of the Phoenix Suns.
© Chris CODUTOJalen Green #4 of the Phoenix Suns.

Suns guard Jalen Green is expected to make his 2025–26 season debut on Thursday night against the Clippers. Green (hamstring) missed the team’s first eight games of the season but is officially listed as probable for Thursday’s matchup.

With Green’s return in sight, the Suns enter as home favorites against a Clippers team that will be without James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. Phoenix holds a 3–5 record so far but has shown progress, winning three of its last four home games.

Last season, Green led the Houston Rockets in scoring, averaging 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 42.3% from the field and 35.4% from three-point range. Now, he’s looking to make an immediate impact with the Suns as they fight for playoff contention in a competitive Western Conference, generating plenty of excitement around his debut.

Jalen Green possing

Jalen Green #4 of the Phoenix Suns.

How has Green progressed?

Head coach Jordan Ott said Monday that Green has been progressing well and continues to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis, according to Shane Young of Forbes. “He’s responded really well,” Ott said. “It’s been a productive few days for him. Today was a lighter day on the court, and we’ll keep evaluating him daily. But he’s in a good place.”

According to Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic, Green also participated in full-court five-on-five drills before Saturday’s practice — a strong sign that his return to the NBA is imminent.

Who’s leading the Suns?

Devin Booker continues to lead Phoenix with averages of 31.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game. Mark Williams has added 10.0 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest, providing consistency in the frontcourt. Adding Green to that mix could elevate the Suns’ offense even further — especially if he can maintain the form he showed during his time in Houston.

