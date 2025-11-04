Is Jimmy Butler playing today, Nov. 4, for Warriors vs Suns?

The Golden State Warriors (4-3) are hosting the Phoenix Suns (3-4) tonight at the Chase Center. The biggest uncertainty for the home team revolves around the availability of star forward Jimmy Butler.

According to the latest official NBA injury report, the Warriors have listed Jimmy Butler as questionable (right low back soreness) for tonight’s contest against the Suns. Butler joins Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, and Alex Toohey, who are all officially ruled out for tonight’s game.

The former Heat star suffered a setback with a left ankle sprain before the season began but recovered in time and has not missed any games with the Warriors so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Butler is enjoying a strong start in what is his first full season with the Bay Area franchise. Through the first seven games, the six-time All-Star is averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, serving as a critical contributor alongside Stephen Curry.

Jimmy Butler dunks the ball against the Pacers. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Butler challenges teammates

Butler’s status comes at a critical time after the Warriors were surprisingly defeated by the Pacers on the road. Despite playing with seven players out, Indiana managed to secure its first win of the season against the Warriors.

Advertisement

see also Stephen Curry makes major statement on Warriors’ performance after loss to Pacers

Amid the team’s struggles, Butler issued a challenge to his teammates, insisting they must return to their defined roles and increase their collective effort to recapture the form that saw them win four of their first five games.

Advertisement

“We’ve got to get back to playing our roles to a T,” Butler said, per The Athletic. “Giving a damn whenever we turn it over. Giving a damn whenever our man scores. We guard as a team, we score as a team, everybody’s got to be on the same page. I think we’ve gotten away from that a little bit”.