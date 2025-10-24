Is Luka Doncic playing today, Oct. 24, for the Lakers against Timberwolves after groin issue vs Warriors?

The Los Angeles Lakers clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves in search of a victory after losing their debut in the new NBA season against the Golden State Warriors. However, what concerned people more than the defeat were the reports that Luka Doncic was dealing with a groin issue, casting doubt on his availability for the second game of the season.

The Lakers’ superstar guard was not listed on the official Friday injury report, clearing him for the team’s second regular-season game after concerns arose over a potential groin issue suffered during the season opener.

Doncic had been seen repeatedly checking his groin late in the 119-109 loss to the Warriors and spent extra time receiving treatment immediately afterward, leading to speculation about his availability. However, the team’s decision to omit him from the injury list indicates his discomfort has subsided.

Doncic is coming off a brilliant performance in the loss to the Warriors, where he recorded 43 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists, and in doing so, made history by joining Kobe Bryant and Elgin Baylor as the only players in franchise history to score 40 or more points in a season opener.

Luka Doncic during the first game of the NBA season against the Warriors. (Getty Images)

In addition to Doncic, Austin Reaves was another player whose availability was in doubt for this game, after having twisted his ankle against the Warriors. However, he was also not included in the injury report, leaving only LeBron James (right sciatica), Adou Thiero (left knee surgery recovery) and Maxi Kleber (abdominal muscle strain) ruled out for this game.

A tough test for the Lakers

JJ Redick’s team will seek their first win of the season against the team that eliminated them last season in the playoffs 4-1. The Timberwolves are coming off a great 118-114 victory, where Anthony Edwards wrote his name in the league’s history books.

Edwards had a historic performance of 41 points, along with seven rebounds and one assist. In this way, Ant-Man became the first player in NBA history to record 40+ points while shooting at least 50% from the field, 50% from three, and 100% from the free-throw line in a season opener, according to the NBA.

While the Lakers have three players on the Friday injury report, Chris Finch’s team does not have any players on the list, so the totally healthy squad will seek its second victory of the season.

