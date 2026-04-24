Is Kevin Durant playing tonight for Rockets vs Lakers in Game 3 of 2026 NBA Playoffs first round?

Kevin Durant is officially listed as questionable for Game 3 between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers due to a left ankle sprain, leaving his availability uncertain ahead of tip-off.

He is dealing with a lingering issue that has impacted the series, after missing Game 1 and returning in Game 2 with visible limitations. His situation adds pressure for the Rockets, who trail 0–2 and face a must-win scenario at home.

Even when he returned in Game 2, the veteran forward showed flashes of dominance but also struggled late, highlighting how his health could directly influence the team’s offensive rhythm.

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What is Kevin Durant’s injury about?

Kevin Durant is currently dealing with multiple lower-body issues, including a left ankle sprain and a recent right knee contusion suffered during practice, according to ESPN and medical reports from the Rockets.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets looks on during the first half of the NBA game (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The knee injury occurred just before the start of the playoff series, initially forcing him to miss Game 1, while the ankle issue appeared after his return, keeping him listed as questionable for Game 3.

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Medical evaluations revealed no structural damage in the knee, but the area remained tender and affected his mobility, especially in explosive movements. The added ankle sprain has complicated his situation.

How did Kevin Durant get injured?

Kevin Durant suffered his initial injury during a practice session, when he hit his right knee in an awkward spot above the patellar tendon. The incident happened shortly before Game 1 of the playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Although the injury was first described as minor, the discomfort was significant enough to sideline him for the series opener. After missing Game 1, he returned in Game 2 but was still clearly affected, later picking up additional discomfort in his ankle.

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When could Kevin Durant return to play?

Kevin Durant’s return timeline remains uncertain, as he is currently listed as questionable and will likely be a game-time decision for each matchup moving forward. His availability depends on how his ankle responds to treatment and whether he can play without risking further injury.

The Rockets have taken a cautious approach, allowing him to test the injury in warmups before making final decisions. That approach was already used in Game 2, when he was cleared shortly before tip-off after missing Game 1.

Given the playoff context and Houston trailing in the series, there is pressure for a quick return—but the team is balancing urgency with long-term health, meaning his status could fluctuate on a game-by-game basis.

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How has Kevin Durant performed so far this season?

Kevin Durant has averaged 26 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game during the 2025–26 NBA season, leading the Rockets offensively. He played 78 games, his highest total in several years, while maintaining elite efficiency.

In the playoffs, he showed flashes of his usual dominance in Game 2, scoring over 20 points, but also struggled late under defensive pressure, committing nine turnovers as the Lakers adjusted their defensive schemes.