Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight, November 7, for Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat in the NBA Cup?

The Charlotte Hornets are set to face the Miami Heat in the NBA Cup group stage, and many are questioning whether star guard LaMelo Ball will be available for tonight's contest.

By Gianni Taina

LaMelo Ball during an NBA game with the Hornets.
© Getty ImagesLaMelo Ball during an NBA game with the Hornets.

The Charlotte Hornets (3-5) are visiting the Miami Heat (4-4) tonight at the Kaseya Center for a group stage game of the NBA Cup. The biggest question mark for the visiting team is whether star guard LaMelo Ball will be available for tonight’s contest.

According to the latest official NBA injury report, the Charlotte Hornets have listed LaMelo Ball as doubtful (right ankle impingement) for tonight’s matchup in Miami.

The Hornets‘ star missed half of last season due to this very injury, which led him to undergo offseason surgery for a complete recovery. However, following the recent defeat to the Timberwolves, Ball was forced to miss the subsequent two games, and his presence tonight remains in doubt.

Ball’s absence represents a significant blow to the Hornets, even though they managed to secure a victory against the Jazz in their last outing. Ball is the primary contributor for the Hornets, leading the team in points (23.3 PPG), assists (9.8 APG), and rebounds (7.8 RPG) through six games.

LaMelo Ball during a game against the Timberwolves. (Getty Images)

LaMelo Ball during a game against the Timberwolves. (Getty Images)

Injuries continue to mount for short-handed Hornets

The Charlotte side has struggled with health since the start of the season, suffering key setbacks across their roster. Brandon Miller sustained a left shoulder injury during the second game, after opening the season with 25 points and seven assists, making him a significant loss to the team’s offense.

In addition to Miller, the Hornets will be without Grant Williams (right knee surgery) and Josh Green (left shoulder surgery). Furthermore, Collin Sexton (neck strain) is also listed as doubtful for the contest.

The absence of Sexton would be another important blow, as he serves as the primary offensive driving force off the bench, where he is currently averaging 16.1 points per contest. Should those absences be confirmed for tonight’s game, the Hornets will likely depend heavily on Miles Bridges, Tre Mann, and rookie Kon Knueppel.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
