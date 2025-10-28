Is Normal Powell playing today, Oct. 28, for Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets?

The Miami Heat will be searching for their third consecutive victory tonight at the Kaseya Center against the Charlotte Hornets. The home team faces uncertainty regarding the availability of Norman Powell for tonight’s contest.

The Heat have listed Powell as questionable due to right groin soreness on the latest NBA injury report. The team will likely wait until the player completes his warm-up before making a final decision on his status.

Powell has instantly become a key player for the Heat following his trade from the Clippers. The shooting guard has been phenomenal in his first three games, averaging 24.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 47.7% from the field and 50% from three-point range.

If Powell is unable to play tonight, it will be a significant loss for Miami. The veteran was instrumental in leading his team to a victory over the Knicks in the last contest, where he recorded 29 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

In addition to Powell, Italian forward Simone Fontecchio is on the injury report but has been upgraded to probable (left calf soreness). Still confirmed out for tonight are Tyler Herro, Kasparas Jakucionis, and Terry Rozier.

Powell’s immediate impact sets franchise record

After enduring a challenging NBA season with the Clippers, Powell was acquired by the Heat with the goal of helping him recapture his high level of play. While only three games have been logged, the early returns suggest he is well on his way.

In total, Powell racked up 72 points in his first three outings, a scoring binge that broke a franchise record. He surpassed the marks set by Kendrick Nunn (67), Kevin Willis (64), and LeBron James (62) to become the player with the most points scored for the Heat in his first three games with the organization.