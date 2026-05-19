Shai Gilgeous-Alexander teases adjustment for Game 2 against Victor Wembanyama

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had to speak plainly after facing Victor Wembanyama in Game 1 of the Conference Finals, following a tough loss for the Thunder, he revealed a glimpse of what the adjustment could be to play better against the Spurs.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder are facing a massive tactical hurdle as they prepare for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against Victor Wembanyama. Following a narrow double-overtime loss in the series opener, Shai admitted that the French phenom’s presence significantly altered the Thunder’s usual offensive flow and scoring efficiency.

Shai spoke about the difficulty of navigating the paint against the Spurs‘ star during Game 1, the video was shared on X by Justin Martinez. “He’s very tall, very long and he deters a lot of things at the rim. You’ve got to be smart when you go in there. Be patient, but also be aggressive and don’t be too timid,“ Gilgeous-Alexander noted.

While he hinted at potential adjustments for the next matchup, Shai was careful not to reveal too much to the media before Wednesday’s game. “I probably wouldn’t want to say in public because I don’t want to give any answers away. But yeah, it’s obviously challenging,” he added, emphasizing that his team must find a way to remain aggressive without losing their composure.

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Can the Thunder stop Wembanyama?

Wembanyama was an unstoppable force in Game 1, putting up a historic performance with 41 points and 24 rebounds to lead San Antonio to a 122-115 road victory. His ability to hit a logo three-pointer to force second overtime while simultaneously recording 3 blocks showed exactly why he is considered the most unique defensive and offensive threat in the NBA playoffs.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on how difficult it is to shoot over Victor Wembanyama and if he figured out some things he can take into Game 2:



"The second part of your question, I probably wouldn't want to say in public because I don't want to give any answers away. But yeah, it's… pic.twitter.com/PPOokqgz2B — Justin Martinez (@Justintohoops) May 19, 2026

The Spurs rely heavily on Wembanyama to anchor their entire system, and his 41-point outburst proved that he can take over a game even against elite defenders like Chet Holmgren. For Oklahoma City, the primary goal for Game 2 will be finding a way to draw the big man away from the rim to create high-percentage opportunities that were missing in the opener.

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Gilgeous-Alexander, who struggled with a 7-of-23 shooting night under Wembanyama’s shadow, will need to be the catalyst for this change by using his midrange game to keep the defense honest. If the Thunder can master the balance of patience and aggression that Shai mentioned, they have the talent to level the series before it shifts to San Antonio on Friday.