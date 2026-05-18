Cavaliers vs Knicks Game 1 reaches historic ticket prices

Long before the series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks begins for what will be an electrifying Conference Finals, there is already a historic milestone for the match, and fans won't like it very much: ticket prices are through the roof.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks are set to make history before the ball even tips off for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Tickets for this marquee matchup at Madison Square Garden are currently the most expensive ever recorded for a Conference Finals opener, with the lowest entry price costing $300 more than a seat at the Western Conference Finals between the Spurs and Thunder.

According to data provided by TickPick, the “get-in” price for this historic Tuesday night game has soared to a staggering $501. Fans looking for a more premium experience are paying even more, as the current average purchase price for a ticket has climbed to $1,078, reflecting the massive demand.

While NBA playoff prices are always high, the combination of two major markets and the prestige of New York City has created a perfect storm for record-breaking valuations. Madison Square Garden is widely considered the mecca of basketball, and its high operating costs and wealthy fan base often drive prices significantly higher than venues in smaller markets.

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Who could win Game 1?

The Knicks enter Game 1 as the heavy favorites, they look to reach their first NBA Finals since 1999. With more than a week of rest following their sweep of Philadelphia, the Knicks are expected to play with much fresher legs than a Cavaliers team that just finished an grueling seven-game series on Sunday.

Data from TickPick

Cleveland will need an immediate “superhero” effort from Donovan Mitchell and James Harden to overcome the fatigue and the hostile atmosphere of a sold-out Madison Square Garden. If the Cavaliers can steal a win on the road early, it would shift the momentum of the series.

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If this series becomes a back-and-forth battle that reaches a Game 7, ticket prices could reach unfathomable levels on the secondary market. A winner-take-all game in New York for a trip to the NBA Finals would likely see “get-in” prices double.