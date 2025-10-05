Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing today for OKC vs Hornets in the NBA preseason?

The Oklahoma City Thunder stunned NBA fans by clinching the championship, demonstrating remarkable consistency throughout the season. As they enter the 2025 preseason with high expectations, they prepare to face the Charlotte Hornets today. Eager to notch a victory in their debut, fans are intensely focused on the status of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, hoping their star player will hit the court.

Unlike many franchises, the Oklahoma City Thunder have strategically chosen to focus on retaining their core players rather than seeking new additions. This commitment solidifies Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams as the offensive leaders, setting high expectations for a return to top contender status in the 2025-26 NBA season.

As they prepare to face the Charlotte Hornets, head coach Mark Daigneault is poised to rely heavily on Gilgeous-Alexander to orchestrate the offense. Despite the game being a preseason matchup, the 27-year-old is expected to deliver a standout performance as he’s returning from a stellar season where he earned the MVP honors for both the regular season and the finals.

Thunder still face key absences in NBA preseason opener vs Hornets

Head coach Mark Daigneault is gearing up for the preseason opener with Shai leading the lineup. However, he faces the challenge of navigating key absences. Jalen Williams, sidelined by a wrist injury, will miss the entire preseason. Kenrich Williams, grappling with lingering issues, will not return until early November. Meanwhile, a major setback struck as rookie Thomas Sorber is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Jalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder handles the ball.

Despite facing significant absences, the Thunder boast a deep roster that allows them to remain competitive without major issues. Head coach Mark Daigneault can strategically manage player minutes, providing opportunities for some unexpected stars to shine. This preseason, the franchise appears to prioritize regaining competitive rhythm over securing wins, as they set their sights on capturing another championship.

What’s next for Thunder in the NBA preseason after facing Hornets?

After clashing with the Charlotte Hornets, the Oklahoma City Thunder gear up for a hectic two-week schedule. They kick off their road trip by taking on the Dallas Mavericks on October 6 in their second preseason matchup. The Thunder then return home to host the Hornets in a rematch, before closing out the week with a trip to Indiana to challenge the Pacers.

The action-packed fortnight continues, as Oklahoma City prepare for two pivotal games from October 12-18. On October 14, they hit the road to face the formidable Milwaukee Bucks, and they wrap up their first two weeks of preseason by hosting the Denver Nuggets on October 17.