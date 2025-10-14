Is Stephen Curry playing tonight for Warriors vs Trail Blazers in the 2025-26 NBA preseason?

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are preparing rigorously as the NBA season approaches this month. Under the strategic direction of head coach Steve Kerr, the team is diligently working to assemble an optimal roster from new additions like Al Horford, aimed at strengthening their lineup.

Following their preseason clash with the Los Angeles Lakers, fans eagerly anticipate the unveiling of the final starting lineup before the season officially kicks off. Key figures expected to join Curry on the court include the likes of Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, promising an exciting dynamic for the upcoming games.

Another standout name making waves on the roster is Jonathan Kuminga, whose emerging talent positions him as a potentially valuable asset alongside the team’s star-studded ensemble, as the Warriors aim to contend for the NBA title in the coming season.

The Warriors are set to face the Portland Trail Blazers in their next matchup, approaching each game with a focus on overcoming future hurdles. After last season’s disappointments, which saw them miss out on a finals spot, the team is determined to redeem themselves and meet fan expectations.

Is Curry playing for Warriors vs Trail Blazers tonight?

Stephen Curry is expected to take the court tonight as the Golden State Warriors face off against the Portland Trail Blazers, according to a report from The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. His inclusion is anticipated to galvanize the team, providing a glimpse of the synergy fans hope will carry into the regular season.

Having sat out the game against the Lakers, Curry’s return could have a significant impact in this preseason encounter with the Trail Blazers, a team equally eager to prepare its best roster to improve their prospects for the upcoming NBA season.

Projected starting lineup for the Warriors tonight

With Curry poised to spearhead the team, anticipation builds around which four players will join him on the court against the Trail Blazers, in what promises to be a challenging preseason test as the NBA regular season looms.

Predicted starters for the Warriors:

PG Stephen Curry

SG Brandim Podziemski

SF Jimmy Butler

PF Jonathan Kuminga

C Draymond Green

